HanWood Urban Collective: Luxury vinyl planks and concrete-look tiles

The HanWood Urban Collective Plank range (1220 x 185 x 2.5mm) offers an array of tones and variations to create limitless design opportunities for modern interior spaces. Think concrete, exposed timber beams, steel, and rustic surfaces. The urban style lends itself to open plan living where spaces are multi-functional and spacious. City dwellings, trendy retail outfits, converted warehouses and offices are the ideas spaces to embrace the urban look.

The HanWood Urban Collective Tiles range (610 x 610 x 2.5mm) allows you to conquer the look of concrete and embrace industrial minimalism. Minimalism is all about stripping back to basics to achieve a cool, calm, clutter free space. Subdued hues rule here, from charcoal to greige and every ecru-inspired tone in between. The Urban Collective luxury vinyl tiles simultaneously showcase exceptional functional design, while artistically portraying the detailed intricacies of stone and concrete.

The HanWood Urban Collective plank range features 13 stunning colours and wood grains, while the tile range features seven different concrete-look finishes and colours. Both ranges are phthalate free and contain no heavy metals. They are both also stain resistant, water resistant and highly durable, with a commercial warranty of 10 years and a residential warranty of 20 years.