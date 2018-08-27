Paragon

noun | par - a - gon

: a model of excellence or perfection

The definition says it all. HanWood Paragon luxury vinyl flooring (1220 x 229 x 4.5mm) represents a stunning balance between sophistication and bold new styles which blend seamlessly to provide a chic and stylish palette.

Available in a myriad of hues and featuring ultra-realistic embossed finishes, Paragon luxury vinyl planks are not only aesthetically pleasing but able to withstand intense traffic with its 0.55mm wear layer and 4.5mm thickness.

The perfect solution for both residential and commercial projects requiring a hard-wearing floorcovering that also portrays the stunning beauty of real wood.

HanWood Paragon is both phthalate free and contain no heavy metals. Paragon is also stain resistant, water resistant and highly durable, with a commercial warranty of 10 years and a residential warranty of 20 years.