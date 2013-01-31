Logo
Keep track of food products and groceries and avoid double buy items
Achieve a clean and simple food storage solution
Create an efficient storage centre in a modern fitted kitchen

Hafele convoy redefines food storage

Last Updated on 31 Jan 2013

Kesseböhmer CONVOY from Hafele eliminates time effort in organising and locating food products

Overview
Description

Hafele's Kesseböhmer CONVOY saves a lot of time, effort and money, making cooking time more flexible.

Winner of 'Best new product' at designEX 2011, the Kesseböhmer CONVOY food storage system provides enough space to store all dry groceries in one centrally positioned unit.

With the new Kesseböhmer CONVOY, you don’t need to waste another second of your day looking for the lost sugar again. Modern on the outside, beautifully simple on the inside, it’s the perfect way to create a kitchen space to enjoy.

Organise and locate food easily around your kitchen

  • Store food products in one centralised area
  • Easily access and retrieve available food products
  • The storage trays seem to float effortlessly, requiring only one gentle push in order to fully access groceries
  • Items are stored with maximum visibility
  • Easily load and unload food from cupboards and refrigerators

There are better ways to spend your time than worrying about food storage. That’s why the CONVOY is designed to work alongside your fridge, giving you enough room to store all your dry and fresh groceries in one highly-organised storage centre.

No more double buying of items, no more missed use-by dates, no more money wasted.

Kesseböhmer CONVOY

20.39 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

5/15-17 Honeysuckle Drive

02 4921 0900
Display AddressLaunceston, TAS

40 Lindsay Street

03 6331 7106
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

8 Monterey Rd

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressKingston, ACT

71 Leichhardt Street

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressPyrmont, NSW

Sydney Design Centre 17-19 Pyrmont Bridge Road

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressSmeaton Grange, NSW

39 Topham Road

02 4632 4000
Postal AddressLarapinta, QLD

30 Arc Place

07 3307 8900
Postal AddressAdelaide, SA

21 Chesser Street

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressMelbourne, VIC

Melbourne Design Centre Lvl 1, 75-77 Flinders lane

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

29-33 Juna Drive

03 9212 2000
