Hafele convoy redefines food storage

Hafele's Kesseböhmer CONVOY saves a lot of time, effort and money, making cooking time more flexible.

Winner of 'Best new product' at designEX 2011, the Kesseböhmer CONVOY food storage system provides enough space to store all dry groceries in one centrally positioned unit.

With the new Kesseböhmer CONVOY, you don’t need to waste another second of your day looking for the lost sugar again. Modern on the outside, beautifully simple on the inside, it’s the perfect way to create a kitchen space to enjoy.

Organise and locate food easily around your kitchen

Store food products in one centralised area

Easily access and retrieve available food products

The storage trays seem to float effortlessly, requiring only one gentle push in order to fully access groceries

Items are stored with maximum visibility

Easily load and unload food from cupboards and refrigerators

There are better ways to spend your time than worrying about food storage. That’s why the CONVOY is designed to work alongside your fridge, giving you enough room to store all your dry and fresh groceries in one highly-organised storage centre.

No more double buying of items, no more missed use-by dates, no more money wasted.