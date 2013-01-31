Hafele convoy redefines food storage
Last Updated on 31 Jan 2013
Kesseböhmer CONVOY from Hafele eliminates time effort in organising and locating food products
Overview
Hafele's Kesseböhmer CONVOY saves a lot of time, effort and money, making cooking time more flexible.
Winner of 'Best new product' at designEX 2011, the Kesseböhmer CONVOY food storage system provides enough space to store all dry groceries in one centrally positioned unit.
With the new Kesseböhmer CONVOY, you don’t need to waste another second of your day looking for the lost sugar again. Modern on the outside, beautifully simple on the inside, it’s the perfect way to create a kitchen space to enjoy.
Organise and locate food easily around your kitchen
- Store food products in one centralised area
- Easily access and retrieve available food products
- The storage trays seem to float effortlessly, requiring only one gentle push in order to fully access groceries
- Items are stored with maximum visibility
- Easily load and unload food from cupboards and refrigerators
There are better ways to spend your time than worrying about food storage. That’s why the CONVOY is designed to work alongside your fridge, giving you enough room to store all your dry and fresh groceries in one highly-organised storage centre.
No more double buying of items, no more missed use-by dates, no more money wasted.
Downloads
Contact
5/15-17 Honeysuckle Drive02 4921 0900
40 Lindsay Street03 6331 7106
8 Monterey Rd03 9212 2000
71 Leichhardt Street03 9212 2000
Sydney Design Centre 17-19 Pyrmont Bridge Road03 9212 2000
39 Topham Road02 4632 4000
30 Arc Place07 3307 8900
21 Chesser Street03 9212 2000
Melbourne Design Centre Lvl 1, 75-77 Flinders lane03 9212 2000
29-33 Juna Drive03 9212 2000