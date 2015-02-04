Logo
HID iCLASS SE Access Card Readers from Electronic Development Sales
Last Updated on 04 Feb 2015

Overview
Description

HID Global’s iCLASS SE® access control platform enables customers to future-proof their access control infrastructures while simplifying how identities are created, used and managed, across a broad continuum of application requirements using any combination of smart cards, microprocessor cards and NFC-enabled/Bluetooth smart phones. With the iCLASS SE® access control platform, enterprises and organizations have the assurance that their investments in today’s technologies can be leveraged in the future.

iCLASS SE®readers are part of HID Global’s next generation access control platform and open ecosystem based on HID Global’sSecure Identity Object™ (SIO), a portable credential methodology and its Trusted Identity Platform™ (TIP) for advanced applications, mobility and heightened security. iCLASS SE ®13.56 MHz contactless smart card technology enables a new class of portable identity credentials that can be securely provisioned and safely embedded into both fixed and mobile devices.

The readers support the ever-expanding universe of multiple credential technologies for seamless migration and are field programmable for secure upgrades and extended lifecycle.

Benefits

  • Streamlined Migration Support for 125 kHz HID Prox ®, Indala®, AWID and EM4102 for seamless migration; field programmable for secure upgrades through multiCLASS SE® readers
  • Powerfully SecureEnsures data authenticity and privacy through the multi-layered security beyond the card technology, providing added protection to identity data using SIOs
  • Technology-independentSupports multiple technologies including iCLASS Seos ™, iCLASS SE®, standard iCLASS®, MIFARE ®, and MIFARE DESFire®EV1 with custom data models
  • AdaptableInteroperable with a growing range of technology environments and form factors including mobile devices via Seos™
  • Standardized CommunicationsOpen Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) capable for secure, bidirectional communication.

With a focus on sustainability, iCLASS SE® readers include intelligent power management that reduces power consumption by as much as 75%. The readers are also built using recycled content, which contributes toward LEED building credits.

iCLASS SE® Platform Solutions

1.01 MB

Download
iCLASS SE® Décor Reader

479.7 KB

Download
iCLASS SE® Readers

306.68 KB

Download
Chatswood, NSW

Unit 2/25 Gibbes Street

02 9496 0500
