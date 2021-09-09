Guttermesh Emberguard
Last Updated on 09 Sep 2021
Gutter Mesh is a great mesh gutter guard for a huge range of applications. It’s easy to work with and can be used for DIY applications.
Overview
Gutter Mesh is a great mesh gutter guard for a huge range of applications. It’s easy to work with and can be used for DIY applications. It has been installed on roofs throughout Australia for over 20 years both as a leaf guard for preventing the blocking of downpipes, helping people cut down or eliminate gutter cleaning and also for bird proofing. It comes as a Poly mesh, Aluminium gutter guard mesh, or an Ember mesh with a smaller hole size.
ScreenTech introduced Guttermesh Aluminium to Australian markets as a universal mesh for a wide range of gutter guard applications.
Designed for Bushfire prone areas subject to heavy ember attack and to repel pine trees, jacarandas and other fine debris. Ideal for possums, bird and vermin, water tanks and areas where fine tree debris falls.
The 1.9mm aperture is the designed to keep out even small debris but still work during heavy downpours to ensure maximum water collection.
Features and benefits:
- One way mesh for maximum water filtration
- Water catching trough to ensure full catchment of water
- Complies with AS3959–1999 / Australian Bushfire Standards
- Suitable to BAL 29
- CSIRO tested flammability index of zero
- Akzo Nobel D1000 powder coating
- Directional holes for water penetration
- 15 year material warranty
Guttermesh Aluminium Gutter Guard is available in the following colours:
- Basalt
- Classic Cream
- Cottage Green
- Dark Brown
- Deep Ocean
- Dune
- Evening Haze
- Ironstone
- Jasper
- Manor Red
- Monument
- Night Sky
- Pale Eucalypt
- Paperbark
- Shale Grey
- Surfmist
- Windspray
- Woodlands Grey
- Zinc