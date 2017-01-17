GuardianWall™ industrial-grade modular noise wall system

The GuardianWall is the ideal product for those seeking an industrial grade modular noise wall system that is far stronger and more durable than standard commercial grade solutions.

Features and benefits of the GuardianWall include:

Extra tall wall heights

Ideal for extended design life requirements (50 years+)

Accepts multiple panel types

Customised components and finishes

Strong and durable

Can retain up to 750mm

This modular wall system makes use of the hot dip galvanised steel beams that are typically employed for more rigorous construction applications by the building sector. This sets it apart from the lighter modular wall systems that are generally adopted in residential and commercial contexts.

GuardianWall's heavy-duty construction materials ensures a level of durability in excess of other modular walls. With a 50-year design warranty, performance can be assured for at least half a century before maintenance is required.

GuardianWall is an excellent choice for large-scale industrial and civil infrastructure applications, where resilience and durability are deemed essential to long-term project performance.

In addition to its heightened strength and resilience, the GuardianWall can also be used in conjunction with a range of noise panels offered by Modular Walls, enabling developers to customise its performance to meet specific aesthetic and functional objectives.