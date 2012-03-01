Guaranteed Long Wearing Gate Latches and Locks from Vizage Glass Gate Hinges
Last Updated on 01 Mar 2012
Gate latches and gate locks are guaranteed long wearing and corrosive resistant. Range includes pool safety and privacy gate latches.
Overview
Gate Latches and Gate Locks for Safety, Privacy and Security Gate latches and locks from D&D Technologies will ensure your property has the level of safety, privacy and security you require.
The Vizage range includes the award-winning MagnaLatch – a magnetic pool and child safety gate latch – as well as the popular ZLokk, LokkLatch and the higher-security LokkLatch DELUXE design.
Vizage gate locks and latches are made from durable engineering polymers with stainless steel components.
Gate Latch and Lock Key Features
- Patented magnetic latching mechanisms (MagnaLatch and ZLOKK products) for maximum reliability.
- Rust free polymer housings and stainless steel construction
- Highly adjustable for easy installation (and ongoing reliability)
- Australian designed and manufactured
- Lifetime Warranty
Choosing Gate Latches and Locks from D&D Technologies- Applications include:
- Pool safety gates
- Security applications
- General purpose gates
- Privacy gates
Gate Latch and Lock Technical Specifications
- Durable, engineering grade polymer and stainless steel construction
- 'Rare Earth' magnetic latching mechanisms (MagnaLatch and ZLOKK products)
- Meets relevant Australian Standards
- Tamper proof designs for improved safety and security
- Tested up to 400,000 cycles (MagnaLatch 'Top Pull' model)
Vizage locks and latches are made to last, will not rust and are backed by a Lifetime Warranty.