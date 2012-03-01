Guaranteed Long Wearing Gate Latches and Locks from Vizage Glass Gate Hinges

Gate Latches and Gate Locks for Safety, Privacy and Security Gate latches and locks from D&D Technologies will ensure your property has the level of safety, privacy and security you require.



The Vizage range includes the award-winning MagnaLatch – a magnetic pool and child safety gate latch – as well as the popular ZLokk, LokkLatch and the higher-security LokkLatch DELUXE design.



Vizage gate locks and latches are made from durable engineering polymers with stainless steel components.



Gate Latch and Lock Key Features



Patented magnetic latching mechanisms (MagnaLatch and ZLOKK products) for maximum reliability.

Rust free polymer housings and stainless steel construction

Highly adjustable for easy installation (and ongoing reliability)

Australian designed and manufactured

Lifetime Warranty



Choosing Gate Latches and Locks from D&D Technologies- Applications include:

Pool safety gates

Security applications

General purpose gates

Privacy gates



Gate Latch and Lock Technical Specifications

Durable, engineering grade polymer and stainless steel construction

'Rare Earth' magnetic latching mechanisms (MagnaLatch and ZLOKK products)

Meets relevant Australian Standards

Tamper proof designs for improved safety and security

Tested up to 400,000 cycles (MagnaLatch 'Top Pull' model)

Vizage locks and latches are made to last, will not rust and are backed by a Lifetime Warranty.