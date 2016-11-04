Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Gainsborough Hardware Industries
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Gspec selection tool simplifying door hardware
Gspec selection tool simplifying door hardware

Gspec selection tool simplifying door hardware

Last Updated on 04 Nov 2016

Gspec from Gainsborough is designed to provide a high level of door hardware product selection and specification details for multi-residential construction.

Overview
Description

Gspec from Gainsborough is designed to provide a high level of door hardware product selection and specification details for multi-residential construction. It is estimated, that this tool will allow for the majority of door hardware for a multi residential project to be selected within 5 minutes. The new site also allows the uploading of plans and a complete door hardware schedule to be produced via Gainsborough’s National Specification team.

Products covered by Gspec include:

  • Door Closers
  • Mortice locks
  • Lever sets
  • Hinges
  • Door stops

Gainsborough makes the hard work of door hardware selection easy with the Gspec online tool.

Contact
Display AddressBlackburn, VIC

31-33 Alfred St

131418
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap