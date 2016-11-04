Gspec selection tool simplifying door hardware

Gspec from Gainsborough is designed to provide a high level of door hardware product selection and specification details for multi-residential construction. It is estimated, that this tool will allow for the majority of door hardware for a multi residential project to be selected within 5 minutes. The new site also allows the uploading of plans and a complete door hardware schedule to be produced via Gainsborough’s National Specification team.

Products covered by Gspec include:

Door Closers

Mortice locks

Lever sets

Hinges

Door stops

Gainsborough makes the hard work of door hardware selection easy with the Gspec online tool.