Gspec selection tool simplifying door hardware
Last Updated on 04 Nov 2016
Gspec from Gainsborough is designed to provide a high level of door hardware product selection and specification details for multi-residential construction.
Overview
Gspec from Gainsborough is designed to provide a high level of door hardware product selection and specification details for multi-residential construction. It is estimated, that this tool will allow for the majority of door hardware for a multi residential project to be selected within 5 minutes. The new site also allows the uploading of plans and a complete door hardware schedule to be produced via Gainsborough’s National Specification team.
Products covered by Gspec include:
- Door Closers
- Mortice locks
- Lever sets
- Hinges
- Door stops
Gainsborough makes the hard work of door hardware selection easy with the Gspec online tool.