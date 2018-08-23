Gro-Wall® facade architectural screening

Create beautiful architectural screening

The Gro-Wall® Façade system is an ideal product for creating beautiful architectural design elements for creative facade applications. The Gro-Wall® Façade has many applications that include privacy screening, as a trelis for climbing plants or for creating shaded areas.

The Gro-Wall® Façade system facilitates easy installation and integration with existing buildings and new architectural designs.The strong design and ease of installation makes Gro-Wall® Façade and ideal choice for architects, landscape designers and landscape contractors.

Applications:

Privacy Screens

Trelis for climbing plants

Shade Walls

Decorative Facade

Signs

Gates

Fences



Benefits: