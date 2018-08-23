Gro-Wall® facade architectural screening
The Gro-Wall® Façade system is an ideal product for creating beautiful architectural design elements for creative facade applications. The Gro-Wall® Façade has many applications that include privacy screening, as a trelis for climbing plants or for creating shaded areas.
Overview
Create beautiful architectural screening
The Gro-Wall® Façade system facilitates easy installation and integration with existing buildings and new architectural designs.The strong design and ease of installation makes Gro-Wall® Façade and ideal choice for architects, landscape designers and landscape contractors.
Applications:
- Privacy Screens
- Trelis for climbing plants
- Shade Walls
- Decorative Facade
- Signs
- Gates
- Fences
Benefits:
- Rapid Construction and Installation
- Easy Vertical and Horizontal Expansion
- UV Stabilized
- Durable