Gro-Wall® facade architectural screening

Last Updated on 23 Aug 2018

The Gro-Wall® Façade system is an ideal product for creating beautiful architectural design elements for creative facade applications. The Gro-Wall® Façade has many applications that include privacy screening, as a trelis for climbing plants or for creating shaded areas.

Description

Create beautiful architectural screening

The Gro-Wall® Façade system facilitates easy installation and integration with existing buildings and new architectural designs.The strong design and ease of installation makes Gro-Wall® Façade and ideal choice for architects, landscape designers and landscape contractors.

The Gro-Wall® Façade system facilitates easy installation and integration with existing buildings and new architectural designs.The strong design and ease of installation makes Gro-Wall® Façade and ideal choice for architects, landscape designers and landscape contractors.

Applications:

  • Privacy Screens
  • Trelis for climbing plants
  • Shade Walls
  • Decorative Facade
  • Signs
  • Gates
  • Fences

Benefits:

  • Rapid Construction and Installation
  • Easy Vertical and Horizontal Expansion
  • UV Stabilized
  • Durable

Display AddressChatswood, NSW

3/19-21 Gibbes Street

1300 382 838
