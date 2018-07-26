Logo
Grip Guard Aluminum Extrusion
Grip Guard Aluminum Extrusion Green
Grip Guard Aluminum Extrusion Grey
Grip Guard Aluminum Extrusion Yellow
Grip Guard aluminum extrusion stair nosings

Last Updated on 26 Jul 2018

Grip Guard stair safety solutions are suitable for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. To ensure pedestrian safety, stair nosings must have adequate slip resistance as well as a luminance contrast to the substrate on which it is installed.

Grip Guard stair safety solutions are suitable for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. To ensure pedestrian safety, stair nosings must have adequate slip resistance as well as a luminance contrast to the substrate on which it is installed. Our heavy duty integrated safety nosings are manufactured from reinforced aluminium extrusion and anodised to provide building owners with a long term, attractive, non-slip safety solution.

All our stair nosing is made from the highest quality materials including architectural grade 6063 T6 aluminium and anodising to 20 microns; well above the industry standard. Our polymer stair nosing inserts are manufactured from the highest-grade UV stable and shrinkage resistant polymers, and our chemical and corrosion resistant Carborundum inserts are created from high-tech silicon carbide. All these components combine to ensure the product will remain attractive and functional years to come.

Display AddressFrankston, VIC

435-437 Nepean Highway

1300 304 747
