Greywater Treatment Systems from Ozzi Kleen

Greywater Treatment Systems

are odourless with a 100% aerobic non septic system

Most household cleaners, disinfectants and bleaches as well as antibiotics can be processed

These wastewater treatment systems are simple to install and cost effective

Enclosed in a polyethylene tank that is built for long lasting performance

The Ozzi Kleen Greywater Treatment Systems allow suburban homes connected to town sewerage infrastructure to finally reclaim the water that is lost down the drain.Ozzi Kleen Greywater Systems treat greywater only, making it suitable for use on your gardens or reuse back through your toilets for flushing.