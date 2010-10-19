Greywater Treatment Systems from Ozzi Kleen
Last Updated on 19 Oct 2010
Greywater treatment systems are ideal for households to recycle water in a simple and inexpensive way
Overview
Description
The Ozzi Kleen Greywater Treatment Systems allow suburban homes connected to town sewerage infrastructure to finally reclaim the water that is lost down the drain.
Greywater Treatment Systems are odourless with a 100% aerobic non septic system
- Most household cleaners, disinfectants and bleaches as well as antibiotics can be processed
- These wastewater treatment systems are simple to install and cost effective
- Enclosed in a polyethylene tank that is built for long lasting performance