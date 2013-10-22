Green façades from Tensile

Logo
Last Updated on 22 Oct 2013

Tensile provide experience, design, and creation of green façades for commercial and residential applications

Overview
Description

Tensile provide experienced design and creation of green façades for commercial and residential applications

Green façade system

  • Provide an enormous amount of benefits to a building through occupant amenity, thermal control and improving air quality
  • The system is lighter in weight, enables view and air transfer to remain while being highly manipulable in order to adapt to varying species, climate or structural requirements, and can be utilised at all scales of building
  • Retro-fitting a green facade to existing structures can be easily achieved

