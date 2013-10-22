Green façades from Tensile
Last Updated on 22 Oct 2013
Overview
Description
Tensile provide experienced design and creation of green façades for commercial and residential applications
Green façade system
- Provide an enormous amount of benefits to a building through occupant amenity, thermal control and improving air quality
- The system is lighter in weight, enables view and air transfer to remain while being highly manipulable in order to adapt to varying species, climate or structural requirements, and can be utilised at all scales of building
- Retro-fitting a green facade to existing structures can be easily achieved