Fytogreen Green Façades
Last Updated on 08 Feb 2019

Fytogreen offers 3 main façade systems including Green Façade, Pre-Grown Green Façade and Planter Boxes.

Overview
Description

Green façades differ from vertical gardens by using climbing vines & creepers, planted in a lightweight and automated planter system with climbing trellis.

The key benefits of planting a green facade is to reduce building A/C energy costs, and reflective light and heat.

The installation process of a green facade requires minimal equipment access, reducing installation costs.

Fytogreen provides 3 main facade systems:

  • Green Facades: Using web mesh, square mesh or cables to train climbing plants and shrubs to cover buildings and walls. This system is extremely cost effective and requires minimal equipment access.
  • Pre-grown Green Facade Units: This unit overcomes the usual draw back with standard green facades, providing increased foliage cover at installation, instead of waiting up to 2-3 years. Our pre grown units are cost effective, significantly less prone to plant failure, independently certified for engineering suitability and have multiple attachment points; making placement safe and easy, reducing installation time.
  • Planter Boxes: Fytogreen offer a range of LLPD (Linear Low Density Polyethylene) and GRC (Glass Reinforced Concrete) planter boxes, that provide a flexible container for both green facades and planter boxes gardens. Offering a vast colour range and the ability to cut, adjust and re-weld, our planter box range can provide unique sizes to fit any orientation specified.

Contact
Display AddressSomerville, VIC

3 Webbs Lane

1300 182 341
