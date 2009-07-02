Goods Lifts and Service Lifts from Liftronic

The Liftronic Goods / Service Lifts

Features and Benefits of Goods / Service Lifts

A goods only lift with rated loads from 50kg to 1000kg

Supplied with a structure supported frame for quick and easy installation

Installation into existing buildings is possible

Easy operation – very user friendly

Low noise level

Extremely high quality and reliable design

The Liftronic Goods / Service Lifts are the most versatile range of electric freight elevators that have been designed and manufactured to offer the simplest, quickest, most economical and reliable solution to heavy lifting problems.The Liftronic Goods / Service Lifts are the ideal solution in lifting systems for a variety of applications including Warehouses, Industries, Supermarkets, Restaurants, Hotels, Hospitals, Pharmacies or even in your own Home.Some advantages and benefits provided by these service lifts include: