Goods Lifts and Service Lifts from Liftronic
Last Updated on 02 Jul 2009
The Microlift and Microfreight are dependable service lifts, useful as restaurant service lifts, household laundry lifts and kitchen lifts.
Overview
Description
The Liftronic Goods / Service Lifts
The Liftronic Goods / Service Lifts are the most versatile range of electric freight elevators that have been designed and manufactured to offer the simplest, quickest, most economical and reliable solution to heavy lifting problems.
The Liftronic Goods / Service Lifts are the ideal solution in lifting systems for a variety of applications including Warehouses, Industries, Supermarkets, Restaurants, Hotels, Hospitals, Pharmacies or even in your own Home.
Features and Benefits of Goods / Service Lifts
Some advantages and benefits provided by these service lifts include:
- A goods only lift with rated loads from 50kg to 1000kg
- Supplied with a structure supported frame for quick and easy installation
- Installation into existing buildings is possible
- Easy operation – very user friendly
- Low noise level
- Extremely high quality and reliable design
