Glazed Roof Hatch: Built to withstand even the toughest weather conditions

Gorter Hatches' Glazed Roof Hatch is commonly used for access to roof terraces, roof gardens and emergency escape routes, and is ideal for homes and office buildings with few windows, bringing natural light into any space.

Our Glazed Roof Hatch is opened and closed with the push of a button, triple glazed to withstand even severe

weather conditions, and like all our roof hatches, is a simple, practical, and cost-efficient alternative to vertical roof door construction.

Features & Benefits:

Our range of Glazed Roof Hatches are: