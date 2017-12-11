Glazed Roof Hatch: Built to withstand even the toughest weather conditions
Gorter Hatches' Glazed Roof Hatch is commonly used for access to roof terraces, roof gardens and emergency escape routes, and is ideal for homes and office buildings with few windows, bringing natural light into any space.
Overview
Our Glazed Roof Hatch is opened and closed with the push of a button, triple glazed to withstand even severe
weather conditions, and like all our roof hatches, is a simple, practical, and cost-efficient alternative to vertical roof door construction.
Features & Benefits:
Our range of Glazed Roof Hatches are:
- Triple glazed
- Self-cleaning
- Electronically operated – open and close with the push of a button!
- Elegant and easily-integrated with any design or building objective
- Counterbalanced for one-hand operation – open and close with less than 5kg of force
- Inherently safe, designed to prevent falls, and fitted with a sturdy diagonal handrail
- Thermal separated, featuring an insulated lid and full wind and weathertight sealing, to ensure weather and noise stays outside
- Powder-coated and corrosion resistant