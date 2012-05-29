Glass Solutions with Fire Resistance, Hightened Privacy, Integrated Solar Power and Anti-Reflective Glass from SCHOTT Australia

PYRAN® and PYRANOVA® Fire resistant Glass

SCHOTT A+D speciality glass products include PYRAN® and PYRANOVA®, AMIRAN® Smartview and ASI®. Whether your need is for heightened privacy, fire resistance, antireflective glass or integrated solar power, SCHOTT Australia can meet your individual needs with their extensive portfolio of products and services.SCHOTT Australia has over 125 years experience in producing high-quality materials, which enables the company to provide worldwide specialist solutions in glass for high-profile architectural challenges.There is almost no fire rated application that cannot be realized with these two product ranges. PYRANOVA® fire resistant glass from SCHOTT is part of Australia’s first window, door and sliding door system approved for use within bushfire flame zones (BAL FZ) using the ISO PYRANOVA ® for the glaze finish. Other features include:The AMIRAN® Glass from SCHOTT is an antireflective glass with a residual reflection of only 1% (with conventional glass 8%). It features an interference coating on both sides ensuring a clearview day or night. It is the perfect solution in various applications like shops fronts and showcases, restaurants, zoo enclosures and many more. Other features include:The MAGIRA® Smartview from SCHOTT is an electronically controlled glass which can change from opaque and transparent in less than a second. With this key feature, the uses of each room and environment become highly flexible. Other benefits include:The ASI® Glass from SCHOTT Australia is a glass that offers privacy and protection from the elements but also functions as thermal shading and insulation. Other features include: