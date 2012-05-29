Glass Solutions with Fire Resistance, Hightened Privacy, Integrated Solar Power and Anti-Reflective Glass from SCHOTT Australia
Last Updated on 29 May 2012
SCHOTT Australia, the market leader in anti-reflective glass, fire-resistance glass and integrated solar power products.
Overview
Description
SCHOTT A+D speciality glass products include PYRAN® and PYRANOVA®, AMIRAN® Smartview and ASI®. Whether your need is for heightened privacy, fire resistance, antireflective glass or integrated solar power, SCHOTT Australia can meet your individual needs with their extensive portfolio of products and services.
SCHOTT Australia has over 125 years experience in producing high-quality materials, which enables the company to provide worldwide specialist solutions in glass for high-profile architectural challenges.
PYRAN® and PYRANOVA® Fire resistant Glass
There is almost no fire rated application that cannot be realized with these two product ranges. PYRANOVA® fire resistant glass from SCHOTT is part of Australia’s first window, door and sliding door system approved for use within bushfire flame zones (BAL FZ) using the ISO PYRANOVA ® for the glaze finish. Other features include:
The AMIRAN® Glass from SCHOTT is an antireflective glass with a residual reflection of only 1% (with conventional glass 8%). It features an interference coating on both sides ensuring a clearview day or night. It is the perfect solution in various applications like shops fronts and showcases, restaurants, zoo enclosures and many more. Other features include:
The MAGIRA® Smartview from SCHOTT is an electronically controlled glass which can change from opaque and transparent in less than a second. With this key feature, the uses of each room and environment become highly flexible. Other benefits include:
The ASI® Glass from SCHOTT Australia is a glass that offers privacy and protection from the elements but also functions as thermal shading and insulation. Other features include:
- Fire rating of up to 3hrs approved to ANZ standards
- Commonly used by a variety of door and window manufacturers
- Produced locally for a fast turn-around time
- Butt jointing to avoid mullions
- Screen printing and curved panels for design features
- Double glazing for additional energy efficiency
- Ideal for use in houses near bushfire zones
- Increased transmission
- Highly durable coating
- Easy to clean 99% UV protection as a laminate version
- Noise reduction laminate available
- Can be bent, printed or drilled
- Available as a fire rated version
- Large sizes up to 3200x1500mm
- Can be coated with an antibacterial coating making it ideal in healthcare settings
- Ideal for business settings-with the need for privacy within meetings
- Butt jointing to avoid mullions
- Curved panels
- Can be used in wet conditions like bathrooms and saunas
- The ideal solution for building integrated photovoltaic systems
- Available in various design options-from transparent to opaque
- Double glazed systems available
- Large number of types and sizes available as well as customized options
Downloads
Brochure
SCHOTT and Architecture Product Brochure
2.01 MB
Brochure
AMIRAN® Semi-Trnasparent Mirrored Gla Product Brochure
386.61 KB
Brochure
PYRAN® and PYRANOVA® Product Brochure
848.96 KB
Brochure
PYRAN® Technical Data Sheet
165.38 KB
Brochure
ASI® THRU & ASI® OPAK Product Brochure
359.53 KB
Brochure
ASI® Glass Modular Sizes
3.36 MB
Brochure
Magira® Lightpoints & Smartview Product Brochure
488.33 KB
Brochure
Magira® LightPoints LED Glass Techical Data Sheet
147.17 KB
Brochure
LED Systems Fibre Optics Product Brochure
701.69 KB
Brochure
MIRONA® Semi-Transparent Mirrored Glass Product Brochure
286.5 KB