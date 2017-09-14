Glass Pool Fence
Last Updated on 14 Sep 2017
Glass pool fences from Euroglass Australia are more than just a barrier to comply with pool fencing regulations, they add another dimension to the overall landscape design.
Overview
Acting as a seamless divide between inside and outside the pool area, all fences can be fitted to concrete, steel, and structural timber beams.
An experienced Euroglass technician will run you through all the options for your pool fence hardware, ensuring you meet the minimum Australian standards and choose the correct hardware that is essential to the successful operation of any pool fence.
Variety of fixing systems available:
- Spigot fixed
- Base channel
- Concrete groove
- Fascia standoff pins
Pool fence hardware available:
- Bracket fixed panels
- Latched pool gates
- Surface mounted square spigot
- Round mini post spigot
- Square mini post spigot
- Speed controllable pool gate hinge (soft close)
- Solace hydraulic patch fitting
- Glass to glass pool latch