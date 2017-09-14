Glass Pool Fence

Glass pool fences from Euroglass Australia are more than just a barrier to comply with pool fencing regulations, they add another dimension to the overall landscape design.

Acting as a seamless divide between inside and outside the pool area, all fences can be fitted to concrete, steel, and structural timber beams.

An experienced Euroglass technician will run you through all the options for your pool fence hardware, ensuring you meet the minimum Australian standards and choose the correct hardware that is essential to the successful operation of any pool fence.

Variety of fixing systems available:

Spigot fixed

Base channel

Concrete groove

Fascia standoff pins

Pool fence hardware available: