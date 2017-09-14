Glass Balustrades from Euroglass
Glass Balustrades from Euroglass are custom, made to measure glass panels that allow an increased sense of space and light while keeping your stairs safe and secure.
Overview
The 10 or 12 mm toughened glass allows uninterrupted views and allows your choice of fixing methods and handrail to suit whatever style is desired.
Achieve peace of mind with an experience Euroglass Australia technician who will visit the site to discuss all your glass balustrade options.
Main fixing methods include:
- Pin standoff fixing
- Spigot fixing
- Concealed fascia clamp fixing
- Channel fixing
Euroglass glass balustrades come with a variety of handrails for enhanced appearance and structural integrity, including:
- Stainless steel offset flat bar
- Stainless steel offset tubular
- Top rail capping
- timber