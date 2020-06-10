Legend Gas Fires

With the latest in direct vent technology, you can now enjoy the charm of a real flame fire but without the mess. Flick the switch, sit back and feel the radiant warmth. The DV36 gas fire comes with a sealed system to maintain the air quality in your home by drawing combustion intake and exhausting from the external system. The Legend has an approximate heating area of 60m2. Accessories sold separately.

Kalfire Gas Fires

Kalfire fireplaces are a room sealed gas fire that gives you the real experience of wood fire combined with optimum electronic and digital controls ensuring ease of use. These modern gas fires have a great deal to offer, such as lifelike flames, a sleek design, ease of use, and a high output. Kalfire fireplaces enrich your interior and are the perfect way of showcasing your design taste.