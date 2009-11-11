Garden Storage Sheds from Absco Delivered

Absco Delivered Storage Sheds ApplicationsAbsco has an extensive range of garden sheds to suit nearly any application. The Premier range of sheds are perfect for use as a functional storage shed, whilst the Regent range enhances any backyard. Each of Absco's sheds has been designed for specific uses, including:

Workshop Sheds

Utility Sheds

Pool Pump Covers

Storage Sheds

Garden Sheds

Aviaries

Carports

Garages

Patio Covers

Awnings

Premier Garden Storage Sheds

Absco's Premier Sheds are manufactured from low maintenance ribbed steel sheeting and are designed for maximum strength. Premier Garden Sheds also have the added security of hinged doors.



Absco's Premier Garden Shed Key Features

Available Australia wide

Specially engineered to Absco wind rating 147 (W41C)

12 year warranty

Easy to follow assembly instructions are provided

Heavy duty galvanised steel construction mean a maintenance free shed

Exclusive SNAP-TITE® fast assembly system

