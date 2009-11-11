Garden Storage Sheds from Absco Delivered

Logo
Zincalume Garden Sheds from Absco Delivered
Last Updated on 11 Nov 2009

Absco manufacture a big choice of low maintenance garden sheds, storage sheds, workshop sheds, utility sheds, aviaries, carports and more.

Overview
Description

Absco Delivered Storage Sheds ApplicationsAbsco has an extensive range of garden sheds to suit nearly any application. The Premier range of sheds are perfect for use as a functional storage shed, whilst the Regent range enhances any backyard. Each of Absco's sheds has been designed for specific uses, including:

  • Workshop Sheds
  • Utility Sheds
  • Pool Pump Covers
  • Storage Sheds
  • Garden Sheds
  • Aviaries
  • Carports
  • Garages
  • Patio Covers
  • Awnings

Premier Garden Storage Sheds
Absco's Premier Sheds are manufactured from low maintenance ribbed steel sheeting and are designed for maximum strength. Premier Garden Sheds also have the added security of hinged doors.

Absco's Premier Garden Shed Key Features

  • Available Australia wide
  • Specially engineered to Absco wind rating 147 (W41C)
  • 12 year warranty
  • Easy to follow assembly instructions are provided
  • Heavy duty galvanised steel construction mean a maintenance free shed
  • Exclusive SNAP-TITE® fast assembly system

For more information on Absco Delivered wide range of garden sheds and outdoor storage solutions please visit the website.

Contact
Display AddressRoma, QLD

71 Currey Street

0746222772
