GarageSafe storage solutions

The GarageSafe unit is a modern and sleek innovation that helps to better utilise garage storage space.
The space above your bonnet is transformed into a secure, compact garage solution that doesn’t reduce your car park size or restrict space.
The storage unit comes with a T-style locking mechanism, securing belongings and minimising the risk of damage or theft. The compartment is also
raised off the ground to help protect possessions from fire, water, dust and vermin.
GarageSafe units can be custom built to suit any bonnet clearance and basement space, and come in a range of powdercoat colours.
KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS
- 100% aluminium construction provides maximum rust free durability for long life
- Adjustable bonnet clearance 1-1.4m
- Adjustable ‘full unit’ height range: 2-2.4m
- Smooth, upward opening door with gas struts
- Powder coated finish in a variety of colours
- Adjustable free-standing feet and legs for easy installation and uneven surfaces
- Stainless steel hinges
- T-style key locking system
- Fully reinforced for stability and strength
RANGE & DIMENSIONS
Our standard unit suits most basement spaces, with adjustable legs to accommodate a range of sedan and SUV/4WD bonnet clearance heights: ranging from 1m-1.4m.
We can also create custom sized boxes.
GarageSafe is part of the HELP brand, a social enterprise enhancing the lifestyle and independence of people with disability since 1968.
