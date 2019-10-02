Safeguard your valuables with our over-bonnet storage, helping residents in multi-residential apartments maximise their garage space.

We make over-bonnet storage units to order to suit your size requirements for each individual carpark space. All of our products are adjustable, reinforced for security and built to last with the highest quality workmanship.

The GarageSafe Over-Bonnet Storage Unit:

Large enough to store golf clubs and surfboards, solid unit of aluminium designed to withstand the test of time.



When you become a customer of GarageSafe, you are buying much more than a storage solution. You become part of our HELP story.

A product brand of HELP Manufacturing, a commercial division under our reputable and long-standing social enterprises organisation, HELP Enterprises. We are experts at what we do and continue to deliver market leading products while contributing significantly to meaningful social outcomes. It is a real point of difference and one that we take great pride in sharing.