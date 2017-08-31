GTEK™ Protect Intertenancy - for a flat, smooth, blemish-free and monolithic surface
The innovative GTEK™ Protect System is one of Australia’s newest separating wall systems providing design flexibility, simple construction and outstanding acoustic performance.
Overview
The GTEK™ Protect System is a double wall system that incorporates fire-resistant GTEK™ Protect 25mm plasterboard panels within the wall cavity.
The GTEK™ Protect System has been tested and certified to meet a Fire Resistance Level (FRL) of 60/60/60 and acoustic performance up to and exceeding RW + Ctr = 50dB.
- Quick and easy to construct.
- Service penetrations, such as switches, power points, light fittings and pipes are easy to install through the outer layers of the system.
- Internal wall linings are installed at the plastering stage as per normal construction sequence.
- No wet trades required.
- Mould resistant
HOW GTEK™ PROTECT WORKS
GTEK™ Protect is unlike a conventional fire rated wall system where fire resistant outer linings provide protection to the wall substrate. In the GTEK™ Protect System, the main fire barrier is within the wall cavity and is specifically designed to protect the structure on the opposite side of the fire. GTEK™ Protect 25mm depends on this structure for support in the event of the structure on the fire side collapsing or losing stability.