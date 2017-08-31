GTEK™ Protect Intertenancy - for a flat, smooth, blemish-free and monolithic surface

The innovative GTEK™ Protect System is one of Australia’s newest separating wall systems providing design flexibility, simple construction and outstanding acoustic performance.

The GTEK™ Protect System is a double wall system that incorporates fire-resistant GTEK™ Protect 25mm plasterboard panels within the wall cavity.

The GTEK™ Protect System has been tested and certified to meet a Fire Resistance Level (FRL) of 60/60/60 and acoustic performance up to and exceeding RW + Ctr = 50dB.

Quick and easy to construct.

Service penetrations, such as switches, power points, light fittings and pipes are easy to install through the outer layers of the system.

Internal wall linings are installed at the plastering stage as per normal construction sequence.

No wet trades required.

Mould resistant



HOW GTEK™ PROTECT WORKS

GTEK™ Protect is unlike a conventional fire rated wall system where fire resistant outer linings provide protection to the wall substrate. In the GTEK™ Protect System, the main fire barrier is within the wall cavity and is specifically designed to protect the structure on the opposite side of the fire. GTEK™ Protect 25mm depends on this structure for support in the event of the structure on the fire side collapsing or losing stability.