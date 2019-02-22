G-Fit gym floor isolation & impact absorbing material

Getzner G-Fit products significantly reduce impact noise of weights dropping on gym & fitness centre floors.

Getzner G-Fit also reduces structure borne vibrations caused by people movement in aerobic and dance classes. The product has a low build up height (50mm & 75mm) and can be easily retrofitted to existing buildings.

It is ready to use and very simple to fit, you simply lay it out & cover with timber or traditional rubber tiles.