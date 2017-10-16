FyreBox: The simplest and most effective fire stopping method

BOSS Fire’s latest generation of FyreBox provides 2hrs of fire protection for bundles of services in one integrated box.

Guarantees compliance every time

Reduces 90% of installation costs

Unique innovative design

The BOSS FyreBox offers major benefits to typical apartment projects or applications requiring multiple services to be fire rated in one confined space.

Suitable for:

Apartment inter-tenancy walls in high-rise residential projects

Hospitals and Aged-Care

Computer rooms and data centres

Corridors where services pass through multiple fire walls

Riser shaft walls to common areas

Studios and broadcasting where cables are changed regularly

Commercial or industrial buildings where services are bundled or require frequent changes

The BOSS FyreBox is simple to install and offers a higher performance on more services than ever before.

BOSS’ own unique Brush Seal eliminates over 90% of the installation time. And with our advanced intumescent “FireMastic-HPE” sealant, the Australian-made BOSS FyreBox guarantees a fast-acting reaction to fire, closing rapidly around the penetrating services.

“We tried the BOSS FyreBox in our new apartment project in Brisbane because it was recommended to us. To be honest I didn’t realise how much it was going to save us, the installation time is extremely fast and our total fire stopping labour time has been slashed. It’s the simplest, most effective fire stopping method available.” Peter Haines, BPM Group