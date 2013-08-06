Functional Austral Precast Concrete Flooring System

Austral's Transfloor is a revolutionary, cost effective precast concrete flooring system which uses a combination of precast steel reinforced concrete panels and a poured in-situ topping as a means of constructing a suspended concrete slab. Transfloor precast concrete flooring system is fast to erect, saving time and money.



Inventive precast solution that is lightweight and increases construction efficiency

Reinforcement: The bottom reinforcement embedded in the panel can consist of a layer of fabric, the bottom chords of the trusses and additional reinforcing bars as required by the designer

Trusses provide strength and stiffness for handling and transport Weight saving: Polystyrene void formers, added at the precast factory, allow for construction of voided slabs with a significant reduction in self weight (typically 30%)

Faster construction and reduced building times as up to 150m² per hour can be placed by crane

Reduced propping requirements: means less cluttering of the floor below and earlier access by trades

Precast conrete flooring can be custom built to meet your specifications

Size: Factory made precast concrete slab of variable width up to a maximum of 2.5 metres and variable length, usually limited to about 12 metres for transport and handling purposes

Can be varied and will depend on reinforcement size and concrete cover, for many applications a nominal thickness of 55 mm is satisfactory Soffit Finish: A class 2 off-form grey finish is easily achieved, suitable for painting with minimum preparation

Transfloor allows for considerable flexibility for both the architect and the engineer. The length, width, thickness, plan geometry and reinforcement steel can be varied to suit individual design requirements.