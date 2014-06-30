Logo
Fumagalli, Weather Resistant Outdoor LED Lighting by M-Elec

Last Updated on 30 Jun 2014

​The FUMAGALLI range by M-Elec is one of the highest quality fittings in the world that are unbeatable in quality and price.

Overview
Description

Fumagalli products are proudly and exclusively distributed throughout Australia by M-Elec.

Made in ITALY and covered with a 25 year construction warranty makes the FUMAGALLI range one of the highest quality fittings in the world that are unbeatable in quality and price.

A UV stabilised housing and PMMA lens means no ‘yellow’ fading for 10+ years

  • No maintenance
  • UV stabilized
  • Anti-corrosion

Using high quality LED chips the bunker range use internal reflected light to produce a soft glow through the blue or clear back frame.

The bunker range is also available with an internal microwave sensor giving you light only when movement is detected within a defined range.

M-Elec’s Fumagalli range includes:

  • The bulkhead range: Stucchi, Lucia and Maddi
  • The classic style bollard, Sauro
  • Recessed wall lights Leti: 18 models in 100, 200 & 300 mm variants
  • Wall mounted lights Extraleti: 18 models in 100, 200 & 300 mm variants

In ground Luminaries Ceci with DRIVE-OVER pressure load up to 5000 kg

  • Garden spike light Tommy Spike

Many of the new Italian made Fumagalli range of outdoor fittings feature replaceable GX53 LED models and at M-Elec we also developed a world first, 12v GX53 LED module that will make outdoor lighting much easier to install, having a low voltage option.

