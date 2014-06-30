Fumagalli, Weather Resistant Outdoor LED Lighting by M-Elec
Last Updated on 30 Jun 2014
The FUMAGALLI range by M-Elec is one of the highest quality fittings in the world that are unbeatable in quality and price.
Overview
Fumagalli products are proudly and exclusively distributed throughout Australia by M-Elec.
Made in ITALY and covered with a 25 year construction warranty makes the FUMAGALLI range one of the highest quality fittings in the world that are unbeatable in quality and price.
A UV stabilised housing and PMMA lens means no ‘yellow’ fading for 10+ years
- No maintenance
- UV stabilized
- Anti-corrosion
Using high quality LED chips the bunker range use internal reflected light to produce a soft glow through the blue or clear back frame.
The bunker range is also available with an internal microwave sensor giving you light only when movement is detected within a defined range.
M-Elec’s Fumagalli range includes:
- The bulkhead range: Stucchi, Lucia and Maddi
- The classic style bollard, Sauro
- Recessed wall lights Leti: 18 models in 100, 200 & 300 mm variants
- Wall mounted lights Extraleti: 18 models in 100, 200 & 300 mm variants
In ground Luminaries Ceci with DRIVE-OVER pressure load up to 5000 kg
- Garden spike light Tommy Spike
Many of the new Italian made Fumagalli range of outdoor fittings feature replaceable GX53 LED models and at M-Elec we also developed a world first, 12v GX53 LED module that will make outdoor lighting much easier to install, having a low voltage option.