Full engineering support on all SmartFrame Engineered Wood Products

The SmartFrame Design Centre team at Tilling is made up of engineers, building designers and administrative support working to provide an integrated structural solution for your project requirements.

SmartFrame Design Software is used for floor systems and roof layouts. Tilling cater for conventional and bespoke designs including mid-rise residential and light commercial construction. Value engineering is at the heart of their design approach, which emphasises the use of sustainable resource materials, such as replacing steel with timber where possible, to deliver an economic design solution.

A dedicated toll free engineering support line enables you to access design and engineering support on all SmartFrame engineered wood products. Tilling also provide structured training programs on their SmartFrame software (Approved Vic Building Commission CPD provider).