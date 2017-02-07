Full engineering support on all SmartFrame Engineered Wood Products
Last Updated on 07 Feb 2017
The SmartFrame Design Centre team at Tilling is made up of engineers, building designers and administrative support working to provide an integrated structural solution for your project requirements.
Overview
SmartFrame Design Software is used for floor systems and roof layouts. Tilling cater for conventional and bespoke designs including mid-rise residential and light commercial construction. Value engineering is at the heart of their design approach, which emphasises the use of sustainable resource materials, such as replacing steel with timber where possible, to deliver an economic design solution.
A dedicated toll free engineering support line enables you to access design and engineering support on all SmartFrame engineered wood products. Tilling also provide structured training programs on their SmartFrame software (Approved Vic Building Commission CPD provider).
Contact
109 Kurrajong Avenue02 9677 2600
84 Magnesium Drive07 3440 5400
5-9 Woomera Ave08 8345 1966
Cnr. Murray and Melville Streets1300 452 633
31-45 Orchard St03 9725 0222
10 Cartwright Drive08 9399 1609