Full engineering support on all SmartFrame Engineered Wood Products
Last Updated on 07 Feb 2017

The SmartFrame Design Centre team at Tilling is made up of engineers, building designers and administrative support working to provide an integrated structural solution for your project requirements.

Overview
Description

The SmartFrame Design Centre team at Tilling is made up of engineers, building designers and administrative support working to provide an integrated structural solution for your project requirements.

SmartFrame Design Software is used for floor systems and roof layouts. Tilling cater for conventional and bespoke designs including mid-rise residential and light commercial construction. Value engineering is at the heart of their design approach, which emphasises the use of sustainable resource materials, such as replacing steel with timber where possible, to deliver an economic design solution.

A dedicated toll free engineering support line enables you to access design and engineering support on all SmartFrame engineered wood products. Tilling also provide structured training programs on their SmartFrame software (Approved Vic Building Commission CPD provider).

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Design Centre brochure

272.6 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.47 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMt Druitt, NSW

109 Kurrajong Avenue

02 9677 2600
Display AddressCrestmead, QLD

84 Magnesium Drive

07 3440 5400
Display AddressEdinburgh, SA

5-9 Woomera Ave

08 8345 1966
Display AddressHobart, TAS

Cnr. Murray and Melville Streets

1300 452 633
Display AddressKilsyth, VIC

31-45 Orchard St

03 9725 0222
Display AddressForrestdale, WA

10 Cartwright Drive

08 9399 1609
