FrogLink permanent roof anchors for working at heights

SafetyLink’s patented surface mounted FrogLink has set a new benchmark in the field of height safety. This revolutionary all in one unit has been designed to attach to all metal profiles with a single row of attachment holes. This unique configuration makes it a fast simple unit for installation.

What am I used for?

A height safety anchor point for use on metal roofs where access to timber is difficult will arrest from any direction.

316 Stainless steel construction.

Designed to suit all roof profiles with a single row of holes for the rivets.

Install using 7 x Gesipa Bulbtite Rivets, RV6605-9-6W (Drill Size 7.8-8.2mm, 27.7mm length, 1.0-9.5mm grip range, Aluminium).

Single person anchor, rated at 15kN.

Complies with: AS/NZS 1891.4 EN 795:2012, CEN/TS 16415:2013 AS/NZS 5532-2013

Its low profile reflective design is a plus for any commercial or residential enterprise wanting to maintain an aesthetically pleasing façade.

The FrogLink doesn't just look good; its dynamic design reduces the load back onto the structure and person attached to the anchor. The FrogLink™ is rated to 15kN, tested and manufactured in accordance with Australia and New Zealand Standard AS/NZS 1891.4 and European BS EN 795:2012, CEN/TS 16415:2013.