Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
dormakaba Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Horizontal Sliding Walls HSW-GW
Horizontal Sliding Walls HSW-GW

Horizontal Sliding Walls HSW-GW

Last Updated on 09 Jun 2015

New from DORMA is the Frameless Glass Stacking Operable Wall Series (HSW-G).

Overview
Description

New from DORMA is the Frameless Glass Stacking Operable Wall Series (HSW-G). Available with an increased environmental performance, the HSW-G series meets the Australian Standard AS2047 and is wind and water resistant. The HSW-GW Series is recommended wherever air and water penetration is likely to occur.

Applications include:

  • Commercial Facades
  • Retail Shopfronts
  • Hospitality and Residential environments where increased environmental performance is required

At the core of the DORMA HSW-GW series is the proven and market leading HSW-G variant, complimented by integrated seals, sill section and drainage solutions.

Independently conducted and certified testing for the following:

  • Structural Deflection
  • Air Infiltration
  • Operating Force Test
  • Water Penetration
  • Ultimate Strength testing

Certified to NATA accredited facility to Australian Standard AS2047

Windows and external glazed doors in buildings sets out the compliant criteria for wind and water penetration. DORMA can assist with a free, no obligation design and specification service assisting with meeting your project requirements.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Horizontal Sliding Walls Flyer

2.12 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressHallam, VIC

VIC Office 12-13 Dansu Ct

1800 675 411
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap