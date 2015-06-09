Horizontal Sliding Walls HSW-GW
Overview
New from DORMA is the Frameless Glass Stacking Operable Wall Series (HSW-G). Available with an increased environmental performance, the HSW-G series meets the Australian Standard AS2047 and is wind and water resistant. The HSW-GW Series is recommended wherever air and water penetration is likely to occur.
Applications include:
- Commercial Facades
- Retail Shopfronts
- Hospitality and Residential environments where increased environmental performance is required
At the core of the DORMA HSW-GW series is the proven and market leading HSW-G variant, complimented by integrated seals, sill section and drainage solutions.
Independently conducted and certified testing for the following:
- Structural Deflection
- Air Infiltration
- Operating Force Test
- Water Penetration
- Ultimate Strength testing
Certified to NATA accredited facility to Australian Standard AS2047
Windows and external glazed doors in buildings sets out the compliant criteria for wind and water penetration. DORMA can assist with a free, no obligation design and specification service assisting with meeting your project requirements.