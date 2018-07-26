Fordex Marine Grade Safety Flooring for Outdoor Ramps and Wet Areas

Fordex marine grade safety flooring is designed to provide a safe non-slip surface in sites where grip under foot is essential. The diamond shaped nodules channel water away from the foot reducing pooling, a major cause of aquaplaning.

Grip Guard marine grade safety flooring is a cost effective product that reduces the the risk of slips and falls, particularly on ramps and in marine environments such as jetties, pontoons and footbridges.

Features:

Appropriate for all anti-slip safety applications such as walkways, stairways, external ramps and pontoons, marine decking, swimming pool surrounds, house boats and most other excessively wet areas.

A P5 anti-slip rating, the highest in the industry

Excellent UV stability & durability

Built-in fungicide to prevent bacterial growth causing staining

Specialised polymers deliver a high slip resistance in both wet & dry conditions

Optimum resistance to wear & chemicals typical to the marine industry such as fuel, grease, chlorine and salt.



Available in 4 attractive colours to meet the aesthetic requirements of most internal/external applications: Grey, Black, Ocean Blue and Safety Yellow. Custom colours are available upon request, subject to quantity.