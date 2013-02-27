Logo
For Understated Elegance and Classic Design, Choose Double Hung and Sashless Double Hung Windows From Trend
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2013

Double Hung Windows and sashless double hung windows from Trend are available in select ranges and can be customised for your application

Overview
Description

Double-hung windows are an alternative to traditional sliding windows with its unique vertical sliding action for excellent ventilation control. The timeless elegance of the double hung window is suited for both contemporary and classic house designs.

Sashless Double Hung windows from Trend are for those who like the traditional look and function of double hung windows but prefer something a little less obstructive to their viewing space. Sashless windows have no frame surrounding the top and bottom panels of the glass, making your window appear seamless.

Double-hung windows feature increased security and weather-ability with interlocking top and bottom sashes.

SYNERGY Double Hung Windows

Synergy Double hung windows from Trend are made from aluminium frames that are cost effective, low maintenance, easy to operate and durable. Synergy Double Hung Windows are available in three styles; standard, designer and widestyle.

QUANTUM Sashless Double Hung Windows

The Quantum range of Double Hung windows and Sashless Double Hung Windows from Trend are made from high quality aluminium that is low maintenance and durable. The clean and minimalist design of the Quantum range is suitable for high-end residential homes and apartments looking for expansive views, premium quality and performance.

WESTERN RED CEDAR Double Hung Windows

Trend manufactures quality timber Double hung windows made from luxurious Western Red Cedar. The natural warmth of timber is suited for residential homes that prefer classic looks with all the benefits of contemporary design.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

44-52 Mandoon Rd

13 72 74
Office AddressHume, ACT

74 Sheppard St

13 72 74
Office AddressCardiff, NSW

56-60 Munibung Road

13 72 74
Office AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way

13 72 74
Office AddressDubbo, NSW

1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive

02 6884 4055
Office AddressOurimbah, NSW

5 Catamaran Road

13 72 74
Office AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

5 Merrigal Road

02 6581 5100
Office AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway

02 4423 1500
Office AddressTamworth, NSW

7-11 Hume Road

13 72 74
Office AddressCaboolture, QLD

27-43 Skyreach Street

07 5428 9200
Office AddressOrmeau, QLD

134 Lahrs Road

13 72 74
Office AddressUrangan, QLD

6 Miller Street

07 4125 3188
Office AddressSpreyton, TAS

14 Kelcey Tier Road

03 6427 3166
Office AddressBallarat, VIC

72-74 Main Road

03 5338 7837
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

92 Canterbury Road

13 72 74
Office AddressHawthorn, VIC

192 Burwood Road

03 9214 4000
Office AddressSeaford, VIC

36 Oliphant Way

03 9770 8888
Postal AddressWarana, QLD

Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit

13 72 74
Postal AddressRegency Park, SA

15-17 Indama St

13 72 74
Postal AddressWest Heidelberg, VIC

633 Waterdale Road

13 72 74
