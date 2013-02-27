For Understated Elegance and Classic Design, Choose Double Hung and Sashless Double Hung Windows From Trend
Double Hung Windows and sashless double hung windows from Trend are available in select ranges and can be customised for your application
Overview
Double-hung windows are an alternative to traditional sliding windows with its unique vertical sliding action for excellent ventilation control. The timeless elegance of the double hung window is suited for both contemporary and classic house designs.
Sashless Double Hung windows from Trend are for those who like the traditional look and function of double hung windows but prefer something a little less obstructive to their viewing space. Sashless windows have no frame surrounding the top and bottom panels of the glass, making your window appear seamless.
Double-hung windows feature increased security and weather-ability with interlocking top and bottom sashes.
SYNERGY Double Hung Windows
Synergy Double hung windows from Trend are made from aluminium frames that are cost effective, low maintenance, easy to operate and durable. Synergy Double Hung Windows are available in three styles; standard, designer and widestyle.
QUANTUM Sashless Double Hung Windows
The Quantum range of Double Hung windows and Sashless Double Hung Windows from Trend are made from high quality aluminium that is low maintenance and durable. The clean and minimalist design of the Quantum range is suitable for high-end residential homes and apartments looking for expansive views, premium quality and performance.
WESTERN RED CEDAR Double Hung Windows
Trend manufactures quality timber Double hung windows made from luxurious Western Red Cedar. The natural warmth of timber is suited for residential homes that prefer classic looks with all the benefits of contemporary design.
