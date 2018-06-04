Logo
Britex
Flushing, an extensive range to suit all installations requirements
Last Updated on 04 Jun 2018

To complement our diverse range of toilets, urinals and flushing wastes, Britex offers an extensive range of fully certified, high quality flushing options.

To complement our diverse range of toilets, urinals and flushing wastes, Britex offers an extensive range of fully certified, high quality flushing options. Flushing devices supplied by Britex are generally manufactured with public installations in mind and are therefore vandal resistant and designed to conserve water in high traffic commercial bathrooms.

Britex Flushing ranges from concealed sensor systems that are the ultimate water saving urinal flusher (periodic flushing), In Wall Cisterns with a range of standard/accessible and security buttons suited to various products and applications to toilet cisterns in push button, dual flush and pull chain variety.

Bundoora, VIC

Britex Place Mirra Court

1300 764 744
Taren Point, NSW

Unit 11, 16 Northumberland Rd

1300 764 744
