Lopi flush wood large-hybrid-fyre insert

Lopi Fireplaces
Last Updated on 15 Mar 2017

Featuring the exclusive clean burning Hybrid-Fyre technology the Lopi Flush wood is a large fireplace with a fusion of known wood combustion with the addition of catalytic technology.

Featuring the exclusive clean burning Hybrid-Fyre technology the Lopi Flush wood is a large fireplace with a fusion of known wood combustion with the addition of catalytic technology.

This system of wood burning and technology means more heat from less wood as well as greater savings on the heating cost.

Features include a large glass viewing area that is accompanied by a huge single cast iron door.

Display AddressBella Vista, NSW

Unit 4, 16 Lexington Drive

1800 064 234
