Lopi flush wood large-hybrid-fyre insert
Last Updated on 15 Mar 2017
Featuring the exclusive clean burning Hybrid-Fyre technology the Lopi Flush wood is a large fireplace with a fusion of known wood combustion with the addition of catalytic technology.
Overview
Description
Featuring the exclusive clean burning Hybrid-Fyre technology the Lopi Flush wood is a large fireplace with a fusion of known wood combustion with the addition of catalytic technology.
This system of wood burning and technology means more heat from less wood as well as greater savings on the heating cost.
Features include a large glass viewing area that is accompanied by a huge single cast iron door.