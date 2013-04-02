Flooring Solutions by Ecotile Australia

The popular PVC interlocking flooring range from Ecotile is available in a variety of finishes to suit all types of applications. Ecotile Standard is ideal for industrial uses, where as the Ecotile Cobblestone, Ecotile Ergo and Ecotile Chequer Plate are suited for commercial and domestic purposes.

Extremely hard wearing and durable interlocking floor tiles

Other features include:

Quick and simple to install with no down time

Smart modern appearance

Cost effective long term flooring solution

Easy to clean and maintain

Good anti fatigue and anti slip properties

Reduces damage to sub floors caused by impact abrasion and vibration

Good thermal and acoustic insulation

Ideal for installation over damaged or contaminated substrates

Great for flood prone areas as the tiles can be pulled up, washed & re-laid

Ecotile also have an anti-static ESD interlocking floor tile- Colorex EC Plus, as well as a cable management access flooring option- Eco Access. For more information please visit the news section below.