Flooring Solutions by Ecotile Australia
Last Updated on 02 Apr 2013
Ecotile Australia offers a range of commercial and industrial flooring solutions.
Overview
Description
The popular PVC interlocking flooring range from Ecotile is available in a variety of finishes to suit all types of applications. Ecotile Standard is ideal for industrial uses, where as the Ecotile Cobblestone, Ecotile Ergo and Ecotile Chequer Plate are suited for commercial and domestic purposes.
Extremely hard wearing and durable interlocking floor tiles
Other features include:
- Quick and simple to install with no down time
- Smart modern appearance
- Cost effective long term flooring solution
- Easy to clean and maintain
- Good anti fatigue and anti slip properties
- Reduces damage to sub floors caused by impact abrasion and vibration
- Good thermal and acoustic insulation
- Ideal for installation over damaged or contaminated substrates
- Great for flood prone areas as the tiles can be pulled up, washed & re-laid