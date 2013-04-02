Logo
Flexible Interlocking Floor Tiles
Flooring Solutions by Ecotile Australia

Ecotile Australia offers a range of commercial and industrial flooring solutions.

Overview
Description

The popular PVC interlocking flooring range from Ecotile is available in a variety of finishes to suit all types of applications. Ecotile Standard is ideal for industrial uses, where as the Ecotile Cobblestone, Ecotile Ergo and Ecotile Chequer Plate are suited for commercial and domestic purposes.

Extremely hard wearing and durable interlocking floor tiles
Other features include:

  • Quick and simple to install with no down time
  • Smart modern appearance
  • Cost effective long term flooring solution
  • Easy to clean and maintain
  • Good anti fatigue and anti slip properties
  • Reduces damage to sub floors caused by impact abrasion and vibration
  • Good thermal and acoustic insulation
  • Ideal for installation over damaged or contaminated substrates
  • Great for flood prone areas as the tiles can be pulled up, washed & re-laid
Ecotile also have an anti-static ESD interlocking floor tile- Colorex EC Plus, as well as a cable management access flooring option- Eco Access. For more information please visit the news section below.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Colorex EC Plus Brochure

2.83 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressLisarow, NSW

Unit 5 / Lot 161 Railway Crescent

1300 137 502
