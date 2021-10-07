Rhino Linings are the premium Australian Polyaspartic and Epoxy Floor Coating manufacturer and supplier.

Rhino Linings ArmaFloor offers a range of proven flooring solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications including flaked floor coatings.

We specialise in epoxy, flake floors, polyaspartic, polyurethane and crack repair resin systems for concrete surfaces.

We also carry Rhino’s range of decorative concrete resurfacing products, this range has been purposely designed to restore old stained concrete. These concrete floor coatings are a decorative system that consist of metallic epoxies (metal fusion), acid stain, spray top and other cement polymer-based overlay systems.

Rhino Linings Flooring products meet industry standards and can conform to any specification. They are seamless, food safe, chemical resistant, and with added granules meet AS/NZ standard for slip resistance.

As the manufacturer and supplier of polyaspartic and epoxy resins, we are committed to delivering nothing but the very best solution for your flooring needs. Our experienced sales team offer technical support to Specifiers, Engineers, Architects, Designers, Builders, and work directly with qualified flooring applicators and contractors Australia wide to ensure the best results.

Whether you want stunning, decorative, functional or safe, durable, slip resistant concrete floor coatings, know that you can rely on Rhino’s range of polyaspartic and epoxy flooring systems.