Flooring Adhesives - solutions for all floor coverings

ARDEX’ flooring adhesives include a range of resilient adhesives for carpet, vinyl and linoleum as well as specialist products for many other floor coverings. ARDEX flooring adhesives not only offer perfect grip but are free of solvents and extremely low on emissions.

ARDEX’ unique flooring adhesive technology offer benefits synonymous with the ARDEX range of floor levellers. Features include solutions for internal and external installations, effective water-based technology, excellent workability, heavy duty, providing minimal shrinkage and expansion together with fast grab and high tack for easier installation on a range of substrates.

A range of floor coverings can be used with various ARDEX flooring adhesives including sheet vinyl, solid vinyl tiles, vinyl and non-vinyl backed carpet tile, PVC plank, PVC wall sheet, PVC backed carpet tile, outdoor grass carpet, indoor sheet carpet, linoleum, vinyl back flooring, vinyl tile and rubber tile floor coverings.

Also available is a Catalyst Spray that is designed to accelerate the tack time for quicker installation of floor coverings.

ARDEX products are easy to use, offer a complete system solution and provide premium performance. We provide full technical support through a Technical Toll Free Hotline, online technical resources with instant project specification tools as well as onsite support if required. ARDEX Technical Support is managed by a dedicated team of technical experts that can provide customised system recommendations for your project.