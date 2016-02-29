Flooring Adhesives - solutions for all floor coverings

Logo
Last Updated on 29 Feb 2016

ARDEX have a range of flooring adhesives and resilient adhesives for carpet, vinyl and linoleum as well as specialist products for many other floor covering types.

ARDEX’ flooring adhesives include a range of resilient adhesives for carpet, vinyl and linoleum as well as specialist products for many other floor coverings. ARDEX flooring adhesives not only offer perfect grip but are free of solvents and extremely low on emissions.

ARDEX’ unique flooring adhesive technology offer benefits synonymous with the ARDEX range of floor levellers. Features include solutions for internal and external installations, effective water-based technology, excellent workability, heavy duty, providing minimal shrinkage and expansion together with fast grab and high tack for easier installation on a range of substrates.

A range of floor coverings can be used with various ARDEX flooring adhesives including sheet vinyl, solid vinyl tiles, vinyl and non-vinyl backed carpet tile, PVC plank, PVC wall sheet, PVC backed carpet tile, outdoor grass carpet, indoor sheet carpet, linoleum, vinyl back flooring, vinyl tile and rubber tile floor coverings.

Also available is a Catalyst Spray that is designed to accelerate the tack time for quicker installation of floor coverings.

ARDEX products are easy to use, offer a complete system solution and provide premium performance. We provide full technical support through a Technical Toll Free Hotline, online technical resources with instant project specification tools as well as onsite support if required. ARDEX Technical Support is managed by a dedicated team of technical experts that can provide customised system recommendations for your project.

DrawingBrochure
ARDEX AF 142 Fast Grab Vinyl Adhesive

190 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX AF 143 Pressure Sensitive Vinyl Adhesive

146.54 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX AF 172 Acrylic Sheet Vinyl Adhesive

111.97 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX AF 178 Universal Sheet Vinyl Adhesive

106.84 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX AF 241 General Purpose Carpet Adhesive

80.98 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX AF 266 Outdoor Grass Carpet Adhesive

100.1 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX AF 545 Heavy Duty Epoxy Adhesive

157.83 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX AF 748 Linoleum Adhesive

92.02 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX Henry 622 Premium High Strength Vinyl Flooring Adhesive

66.71 KB

Download
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

PO Box 796

1800 224 070
