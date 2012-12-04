Floor Mounted Door Closers by Lockwood Australia
Last Updated on 04 Dec 2012
Lockwood 7750 Series Floor Closer or floor mounted door closers are versatile and suitable for uneven floor conditions
Overview
Description
The Lockwood 7750 Series Floor Closer or floor mounted door closer range has been specifically designed for pivoted single or double action doors up to 300kg that require positive and consistent operation.The innovative and multifunctional design enables flexibility over a wide range of applications.
Lockwood 7750 Series Floor Closer is Power Adjustable
All models are power adjustable sizes 3 to 6. They also feature:
- Allows adjustment at installation to suit most site conditions
- Closing force ranges from 24 Nm to 60 Nm
- A large range of spindles are available from +5 to +30mm to meet door heights above thresholds or uneven floor conditions
- Built in pressure relief valve to protect against abuse
- Up to 1400mm in width
- Up to 2500mm in height, minimum door thickness 40mm
- Up to 300kg
- 2005: Fire Resistant Doorsets. For more specifications and floor mounted door closer capabilities, vist the Lockwood website.