Lockwood Australia
Lockwood 7750 Series Floor Closers
Floor Mounted Door Closers by Lockwood Australia

Last Updated on 04 Dec 2012

Lockwood 7750 Series Floor Closer or floor mounted door closers are versatile and suitable for uneven floor conditions

Overview
Description

The Lockwood 7750 Series Floor Closer or floor mounted door closer range has been specifically designed for pivoted single or double action doors up to 300kg that require positive and consistent operation.The innovative and multifunctional design enables flexibility over a wide range of applications.

Lockwood 7750 Series Floor Closer is Power Adjustable
All models are power adjustable sizes 3 to 6. They also feature:

  • Allows adjustment at installation to suit most site conditions
  • Closing force ranges from 24 Nm to 60 Nm
  • A large range of spindles are available from +5 to +30mm to meet door heights above thresholds or uneven floor conditions
  • Built in pressure relief valve to protect against abuse
Suitable for Doors
  • Up to 1400mm in width
  • Up to 2500mm in height, minimum door thickness 40mm
  • Up to 300kg
The Lockwood 7750 Series Floor Closer has successfully been fire tested on fire door assemblies in accordance with Australian Standard AS 1905.1
- 2005: Fire Resistant Doorsets. For more specifications and floor mounted door closer capabilities, vist the Lockwood website.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Floor Closers 7750 / 8800 Series

911.11 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressOakleigh, NSW

Head Office 235 Huntingdale Road

1300 562 587
