Flo-Thru Linear Trench Drain Systems

Zurn Flo-Thru pre-engineered modular trench drain systems are designed for ease of installation, load-bearing strength, superior hydraulics, chemical resistance and structural integrity. Strong and durable for the toughest job applications, Zurn Flo-Thru trench drain systems work well in manufacturing and industrial facilities, parking areas, aquatic facilities, roadside applications and food processing or pharmaceutical applications.

Zurn Flo-Thru drainage systems offer key advantages over traditional cast-in-place forming or precast polymer concrete systems including:

Savings – Lightweight modular assemblies reduce labour and installation time, eliminate costly levelling/alignment hardware and reduce freight charges

Flow velocity – Built-in modular slope produces superior flow characteristics. Smooth, non-porous internal surface further enhances flow

Versatility – Optional accessories and ease of modification offer the most versatile trench drainage systems available to satisfy unique project requirements

Quality – Modular interlocking channels are assembled together on site to produce straight, uniform drainage systems. Optional heavy-duty steel frames and grates, mechanical interlocking joints, rebar clips, and combination anchor tabs/levelling devices reduce labour during installation and allow for durable, flexible systems.

Zurn are committed to providing smart waterworks solutions that are easily serviced and provide the lowest lifecycle costs. Products are available either on the shelf or built to order at one of the five regional service centres. Zurn Wilkins is the trusted leader in backflow prevention and pressure regulation.