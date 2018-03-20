Logo
Supplier Image
Kilargo
black detailing flexi-wing hinge
detailing flexi wing hinge
diagram detailing flexibility

Flexi-Wing® hinge from Kilargo

Last Updated on 20 Mar 2018

Introducing the Flexi-Wing® hinge, designed to improve the performance of our IS1212/IS1515 perimeter seals.

Description

Introducing the Flexi-Wing® hinge, designed to improve the performance of our IS1212/IS1515 perimeter seals.

As industry leaders we’re constantly researching and working to find new ways to deliver quality and true performance. Our solutions reflect the latest in building safety, comfort and energy efficiency standards/legislation.

Flexi-Wing® allows for smoother installation – resolving any potential issues such as door frames being out of square, whether acute or obtuse!

It will also further reduce friction and resistance in door opening / closing while providing optimal fire, smoke & acoustic performance!

Flexi-Wing is now available in our standard colouring with a recent addition of Flexi-Wing Clear – giving you the option of a super low-profile perimeter door sealing solution!

Like many of Kilargo’s products, Flexi-Wing® has been durability tested to over 100,000 open/close cycles and best of all? This is a home-grown innovation – and Australian made means short lead times and custom manufacturing for your next project.

Find our more by visiting our website www.kilargo.com.au

Display AddressMoorebank, NSW

NSW 12-14 Yulong Close

1300 858 010
Display AddressBanyo, QLD

QLD 15 Wentworth Pl

1300 858 010
Display AddressHallam, VIC

VIC 12-13 Dansu Ct

1300 858 010
Display AddressWangara, WA

WA 1/40 Dellamarta Road

08 9409 9400
