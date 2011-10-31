Fire Resisting Building Materials from Trafalgar

Fire tested for Building Code of Australia Compliance.

Access panels for fire rated ceilings, walls or service shafts

Fire stop fire collars and conduit fire collars

Fire resistant board materials and paints

Fire rated coatings

Fire resistant service and cable transits

Fire resistant mortar, sealants and putty

Intumescent fire dampers

Intumescent paints

Fire rated door hardware

Fire resistant downlight covers and pillows

Fire wraps

Fire spray coatings

Fire rated walls, floors, service shafts and bulkheads

Cable fire protection coatings and fire wraps

High quality fire containment products

Fire rating of service penetrations, electrical cable trays, ducts, control joints, movement joints, openings of services and timber battens

Fire proofing of ducts steel and cables

Fire stopping penetrations and openings

Fire protection of metal and plastic pipes, busbars and cables

Fire rated splashbacks, insulated copper

Trafalgar are the market leader for manufacturing and supplying fire resisting building materials and systems.Since 1945 Trafalgar have developed fire test products for a range of all fire protection applications.These products are often calledproducts orwhich are required to be installed in all commercial buildings to maintain fire ratings.Trafalgar offer the most comprehensive range of passive fire protection products including:Trafalgar has products and systems for just about every passive fire protection or fire stopping application you encounter including:Trafalgar offer a list of approved installers for their fire resistant building materials.