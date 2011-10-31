Fire Resisting Building Materials from Trafalgar
Trafalgar offer a complete range of fire resistant materials for commercial buildings to ensure the ultimate in fire safety
Overview
Description
Trafalgar are the market leader for manufacturing and supplying fire resisting building materials and systems.
Since 1945 Trafalgar have developed fire test products for a range of all fire protection applications.
These products are often called passive fire protection products or fire stopping products which are required to be installed in all commercial buildings to maintain fire ratings.
Fire tested for Building Code of Australia Compliance.
Trafalgar offer the most comprehensive range of passive fire protection products including:
Trafalgar has products and systems for just about every passive fire protection or fire stopping application you encounter including:
- Access panels for fire rated ceilings, walls or service shafts
- Fire stop fire collars and conduit fire collars
- Fire resistant board materials and paints
- Fire rated coatings
- Fire resistant service and cable transits
- Fire resistant mortar, sealants and putty
- Intumescent fire dampers
- Intumescent paints
- Fire rated door hardware
- Fire resistant downlight covers and pillows
- Fire wraps
- Fire spray coatings
- Fire rated walls, floors, service shafts and bulkheads
- Cable fire protection coatings and fire wraps
- Fire rating of service penetrations, electrical cable trays, ducts, control joints, movement joints, openings of services and timber battens
- Fire proofing of ducts steel and cables
- Fire stopping penetrations and openings
- Fire protection of metal and plastic pipes, busbars and cables
- Fire rated splashbacks, insulated copper