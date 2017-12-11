Fire Rated Roof Hatch: Safe, secure and fire-resistant access solution
Our certified Fire Rated Roof Hatch provides safe and convenient access to any roof space, and maintains a certified fire rating of 120 minutes when closed.
Our certified Fire Rated Roof Hatch provides safe and convenient access to any roof space, and maintains a
certified fire rating of 120 minutes when closed. This hatch is commonly used above fire stairs, to provide a
fire-resistant seal for the space below, and is a simple, money-saving alternative to vertical roof door construction.
Our range of Fire Rated Roof Hatches are:
- Certified FEI-120 as per AS 1530-4 and BS 476
- Elegant and easily-integrated with any design or building objective
- Counterbalanced for one-hand operation – open and close with less than 5kg of force
- Inherently safe, designed to prevent falls, and fitted with a sturdy diagonal handrail
- Thermal separated, featuring an insulated lid and full wind and weathertight sealing, to ensure weather and noise stays outside
- Powder-coated and corrosion resistant
- Fitted with a euro-cylinder lock Roof Hatch Access Hatch Fire Rated Safe Access Hatch