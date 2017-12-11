Logo
Fire Rated Roof Hatch: Safe, secure and fire-resistant access solution

Last Updated on 11 Dec 2017

Our certified Fire Rated Roof Hatch provides safe and convenient access to any roof space, and maintains a certified fire rating of 120 minutes when closed.

Our certified Fire Rated Roof Hatch provides safe and convenient access to any roof space, and maintains a
certified fire rating of 120 minutes when closed. This hatch is commonly used above fire stairs, to provide a
fire-resistant seal for the space below, and is a simple, money-saving alternative to vertical roof door construction.

Our range of Fire Rated Roof Hatches are:

  • Certified FEI-120 as per AS 1530-4 and BS 476
  • Elegant and easily-integrated with any design or building objective
  • Counterbalanced for one-hand operation – open and close with less than 5kg of force
  • Inherently safe, designed to prevent falls, and fitted with a sturdy diagonal handrail
  • Thermal separated, featuring an insulated lid and full wind and weathertight sealing, to ensure weather and noise stays outside
  • Powder-coated and corrosion resistant
  • Fitted with a euro-cylinder lock Roof Hatch Access Hatch Fire Rated Safe Access Hatch
Display AddressPrahran, VIC

Level 1 257 Chapel Street

+61 3 8648 6636
