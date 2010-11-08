Fire Rated Glazing Systems from Pyropanel Developments

Fire Rated Glazing for Windows and Doors

Steel and Timber Framed Fixed Windows

Timber Faced Glass Fire Doors

Steel Faced Glass Fire Doors

Single and Double Acting Doors

Glass Sliding Fire Doors

Offers a range of fire resistance levels

Insulated fire resistance levels of -/60/30, -/60/60, -/90/90, and -/120/120

Non insulated levels of -/60/-, -/120/- and -/240

Meets all standards of the Building Code of Australia

Pyropanel fire resistant glazing are simple to install into new or existing buildings and walls.

Pyropanel Developments are specialists in fire rated glazing systems for windows and doors.Pyropanel Developments’ fire rated glazing for windows and doors can be used with the following: