Pyropanel Developments
Fire Safe Materials
Glas Fire Doors
Fire Rated Glazing Systems
Fire Rated Glazed Windows
Fire Rated Glazing Systems from Pyropanel Developments

Last Updated on 08 Nov 2010

Fire rated glazing for windows and doors to ensure safety in the event of a fire

Overview
Description
Pyropanel Developments are specialists in fire rated glazing systems for windows and doors.

Fire Rated Glazing for Windows and Doors
Pyropanel Developments’ fire rated glazing for windows and doors can be used with the following:
  • Steel and Timber Framed Fixed Windows
  • Timber Faced Glass Fire Doors
  • Steel Faced Glass Fire Doors
  • Single and Double Acting Doors
  • Glass Sliding Fire Doors
Offers a range of fire resistance levels
  • Insulated fire resistance levels of -/60/30, -/60/60, -/90/90, and -/120/120
  • Non insulated levels of -/60/-, -/120/- and -/240
  • Meets all standards of the Building Code of Australia
Pyropanel fire resistant glazing are simple to install into new or existing buildings and walls.
Contact
Display AddressWantirna South, VIC

Unit 1, 97 Lewis Road

03 9837 8500
