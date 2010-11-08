Fire Rated Glazing Systems from Pyropanel Developments
Fire rated glazing for windows and doors to ensure safety in the event of a fire
Overview
Description
Pyropanel Developments are specialists in fire rated glazing systems for windows and doors.
- Steel and Timber Framed Fixed Windows
- Timber Faced Glass Fire Doors
- Steel Faced Glass Fire Doors
- Single and Double Acting Doors
- Glass Sliding Fire Doors
- Insulated fire resistance levels of -/60/30, -/60/60, -/90/90, and -/120/120
- Non insulated levels of -/60/-, -/120/- and -/240
- Meets all standards of the Building Code of Australia
Pyropanel fire resistant glazing are simple to install into new or existing buildings and walls.