Fire Protection and Safety Equipment from Wormald

Fire Safety Supplies

Fire Suppression Systems

Fire Alarms

Fire Detection Systems

Special Hazard Fire Systems

Passive Fire Protection

Wormald (part of Tyco) is a leading provider ofsolutions and has been helping to protect people and property for over 120 years. Wormald designs, manufactures, installs and servicesWormald's fire protection technology also provides a comprehensive range offromtoWormald’s expertise extends across a range of systems and interventions including:

Wormald not only helps fight against fire, they also help to prevent them. Wormald is proud of their ability to address all clients’ fire protection needs, through providing specialist fire systems and equipment to utilise the latest in advanced fire protection technology and provide specialist fire protection solutions.



Wormald are specialists in the industry providing the ultimate solutions to protect people and property. Wormald areas of specialised experience include:

Mining

Marine

Industrial

Commercial

Retail

Information Technology and Communications

Health Care

Hotels and Leisure

Energy and Utilities

Strata Buildings

Police and Training

Fire and Emergency

Fire Protection and Fire Safety Equipment

Wormald currently offers a wide range of fire prevention products including:

Portable Extinguishers to suit different types of needs and class of fires

Sapphire™ MRI extinguisher



Powder Extinguishers ABE and BE



Carbon Dioxide CO² Extinguishers



Water and Foam extinguishers



Wet Chemical Extinguishers



Ansul Sentry Powder Extinguishers

Fire Blankets

Fire Hose Reels

Lay flat fire hoses

Fire Hydrants and associated equipment

Life Safety and Rescue Equipment

Gaseous Agents

Breathing Apparatus

Fire Alarms

The Wormald Service Team is committed to meeting the individual needs of their clients through quality service and maintenance that is both innovative and best in class.



Benefits of Wormald Fire Safety Equipment



Wormald provide 24/7 services to assist in maintenance and servicing

Wormald are specialists at tailoring fire protection solutions, to meet a wide range of requirements

Wormald are there to protect their client's business and helping ensure fire equipment is performing effectively

All fire equipment and fire systems are tested and serviced at regular intervals by Wormald technicians to help businesses comply with building and insurance requirements, in accordance with recommended Australian Standards

Fire Services by Wormald

Risk Auditing

Fire Modelling

Integrated Environmental Design

Compliance

Engineering

Safety Audits

Supply and Commission

Certifications

Fire System Maintenance

Emergency Response Training

Fire Safety Training

Wormald has the opportunity to access an extensive range of products, capitalising on the latest technology from around the world. This allows Wormald to be well positioned to provide the most up to date fire system upgrades and enhancements.