Fire Protection and Safety Equipment from Wormald

Last Updated on 13 Nov 2009

Wormald provide fire protection equipment such as alarms and fire services such as training, and maintenance for a range of industries.

Overview
Description
Fire Safety Supplies
Wormald (part of Tyco) is a leading provider of fire protection solutions and has been helping to protect people and property for over 120 years. Wormald designs, manufactures, installs and services fire equipment.

Wormald's fire protection technology also provides a comprehensive range of fire services from engineering advice to fire safety training.

Wormald’s expertise extends across a range of systems and interventions including:
  • Fire Suppression Systems
  • Fire Alarms
  • Fire Detection Systems
  • Special Hazard Fire Systems
  • Passive Fire Protection

Wormald not only helps fight against fire, they also help to prevent them. Wormald is proud of their ability to address all clients’ fire protection needs, through providing specialist fire systems and equipment to utilise the latest in advanced fire protection technology and provide specialist fire protection solutions.

Wormald are specialists in the industry providing the ultimate solutions to protect people and property. Wormald areas of specialised experience include:

  • Mining
  • Marine
  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Retail
  • Information Technology and Communications
  • Health Care
  • Hotels and Leisure
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Strata Buildings
  • Police and Training
  • Fire and Emergency

Fire Protection and Fire Safety Equipment
Wormald currently offers a wide range of fire prevention products including:

  • Portable Extinguishers to suit different types of needs and class of fires
    • Sapphire™ MRI extinguisher
    • Powder Extinguishers ABE and BE
    • Carbon Dioxide CO² Extinguishers
    • Water and Foam extinguishers
    • Wet Chemical Extinguishers
    • Ansul Sentry Powder Extinguishers
  • Fire Blankets
  • Fire Hose Reels
  • Lay flat fire hoses
  • Fire Hydrants and associated equipment
  • Life Safety and Rescue Equipment
  • Gaseous Agents
  • Breathing Apparatus
  • Fire Alarms

The Wormald Service Team is committed to meeting the individual needs of their clients through quality service and maintenance that is both innovative and best in class.

Benefits of Wormald Fire Safety Equipment

  • Wormald provide 24/7 services to assist in maintenance and servicing
  • Wormald are specialists at tailoring fire protection solutions, to meet a wide range of requirements
  • Wormald are there to protect their client's business and helping ensure fire equipment is performing effectively
  • All fire equipment and fire systems are tested and serviced at regular intervals by Wormald technicians to help businesses comply with building and insurance requirements, in accordance with recommended Australian Standards

Fire Services by Wormald

  • Risk Auditing
  • Fire Modelling
  • Integrated Environmental Design
  • Compliance
  • Engineering
  • Safety Audits
  • Supply and Commission
  • Certifications
  • Fire System Maintenance
  • Emergency Response Training
  • Fire Safety Training

Wormald has the opportunity to access an extensive range of products, capitalising on the latest technology from around the world. This allows Wormald to be well positioned to provide the most up to date fire system upgrades and enhancements.

Downloads
Fire Extinguishers and Equipment, Fire Systems and Services

Inergen: Gaseous Fire Suppressin Systems

Wormald Brochure

Fire Training Brochure

Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems

Fire Protection Solutions For Mining

Sapphire Fire Suppression System

Wormald Fire Protection Solutions

Fire Protection Solutions For Healthcare

Fire Protection Solutions For Oil & Gas Industry

