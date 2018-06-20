Logo
Acoustic masonry walling
Baines Masonry walling solution acoustic calculator
Fire & Acoustic Calculator
Fire & Acoustic Calculator
Acoustic masonry walling
Fire & Acoustic Calculator

Last Updated on 20 Jun 2018

This calculator allows you to easily select the correct Baines Masonry walling solution based on your individual project requirements.

Description

This calculator allows you to easily select the correct Baines Masonry walling solution based on your individual project requirements.

This selection is conducted in accordance with the “Baines Masonry Fire & Acoustic Technical Manual for Load Bearing & Non-Load Bearing Walls Edition November 2016”.

To use the tool, designers and specifiers simply enter a few simple design parameters that include the required wall type, installation environment, acoustic and fire insulation requirements, and the relevant BCA requirement. The Calculator then instantly provides a tailored shortlist of Baines Masonry products that meet the specified parameters and comply with the BCA requirements for use. The shortlist is also provided in printable PDF format, allowing the designer or specifier to retain a hard copy for reference or insertion into tender documents.

To view Baines Masonry’s extensive range of concrete masonry solutions and use the revolutionary new Fire & Acoustic Calculator, head to http://www.gwstructural.com.au/baines/.

DrawingBrochure

1.53 MB

Download
Appin, NSW

900 Wilton Rd

900 Wilton Rd

02 4631 1383
