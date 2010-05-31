Faucet Strommen Cascade Tapware and Accessories

Chrome or Powder coated finish

Cascade comprises a classic range of tapware and accessories for Bathroom, Kitchen & Laundry. Cascade represents the ultimate in quality, finish and choice. Cascade is designed and built in Australia and is made from solid brass.The entire Cascade range is available in chrome, white or ivory finish with chrome or gold trim. Faucet Strommen uses a tough, hybrid baked finish for white and almond products.Cross handle tapware comes with a choice of Jumper valves or ceramic disc. This traditional look range has proved very reliable and is built to last.The Lever tapware range uses ceramic disc valves and is beautifully styled with attractive solid brass levers that rotate through ¼ turn. Cascade lever tapware provides the ultimate richness to classic bathrooms and uses durable German made ceramic valves for many years of silky smooth action.Cascade bathroom accessories are designed for elegance, robustness and durability. A perfect match for Cascade tapware, the accessories boast stainless steel towel rails for extra strength and fit to the wall with unique forged brass mount block for a rock-solid attachment.Visit Faucet Strommen’s website to view: