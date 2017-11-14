Titus Tekform is a proud distributor of the Fastmount product range. Fastmount concealed panel mounting offers secure, hidden, removable fixings that allow installers to perfectly align each panel for a clean finish. Designed and manufactured in New Zealand, the clips allow individual panels to be removed with ease in a non-sequential system, so are capable of being replaced back in the exact position each time, or adjusted as needed. The precise positioning of each panel creates a consistently superior veneer across surfaces for a quality finish every time.

Fastmount provides secure self-centering mounting in all conditions to allow for panel flex and movement. Fastmount has a variety of uses across the marine, recreational vehicle, aviation and architectural industries. The wide range of clips also includes metal sets compatible with fire rated panels for commercial or heavy load-bearing applications. For more information, visit our website or contact your local Titus Tekform representative.