Falper Vetro – Sleek, Satin Glass Top

The Via Veneto range by Falper is an integrated washbasin and cabinet solution, exclusive to Rogerseller that is characterised by its elegance and versatility.

The Vetro is a new release of the range that combines a unique satin glass top with integrated washbasins to existing oak cabinetry.

The Via Veneto Vetro collection reinvents the timeless sophistication of the existing Via Veneto range

Cabinetry contains spacious, fully-opening drawers and feature milled pocket handles

Range is available in varying lengths with a single or double bowel

16 timber veneer finishes are available with internal drawers to match

Integrated 10mm satin glass top and bowl/s available in 10 colours, including white

To complement the integrated cabinets, the range includes a timber framed wall mirror, available in three size options, and a self-supporting floor mirror.