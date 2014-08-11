Falper Vetro – Sleek, Satin Glass Top

Logo
The Via Veneto Vetro collection feature milled pocket handles
The Via Veneto range by Falper is an integrated washbasin and cabinet solution
Last Updated on 11 Aug 2014

​The Via Veneto range by Falper is an integrated washbasin and cabinet solution, that is characterised by its elegance and versatility.

Description

The Via Veneto range by Falper is an integrated washbasin and cabinet solution, exclusive to Rogerseller that is characterised by its elegance and versatility.

The Vetro is a new release of the range that combines a unique satin glass top with integrated washbasins to existing oak cabinetry.

The Via Veneto Vetro collection reinvents the timeless sophistication of the existing Via Veneto range

  • Cabinetry contains spacious, fully-opening drawers and feature milled pocket handles
  • Range is available in varying lengths with a single or double bowel
  • 16 timber veneer finishes are available with internal drawers to match
  • Integrated 10mm satin glass top and bowl/s available in 10 colours, including white

To complement the integrated cabinets, the range includes a timber framed wall mirror, available in three size options, and a self-supporting floor mirror.

Via Veneto Vetro Brochure

2.71 MB

