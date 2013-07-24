Fabric Covered Acoustic Panels by Sontext

Reverberation Control

Serenity Acoustic Panels, by Sontext, provide a combination of stylish fabric finishes with excellent sound absorption.



The result is a fully integrated interior wall or ceiling lining that will reduce reverberation and optimise sound quality in large or small interior spaces alike.



This combination of fashion and function ensures Serenity acoustic panels can satisfy the requirements of the acoustic engineer, the interior designer, and the building owner on any given project.



Serenity Acoustic Panels for high sound absorption

Serenity Acoustic Panels products have been fully tested for characteristics such as:





Sound absorption

Fire rating.

Panel components have also been tested for voc emissions

Assessed for greenstar and leed interiors rating points.

Results are available on request.

Serenity Applications include school classrooms, public spaces and many more

Sontext has successfully supplied Serenity Acoustic Panels to enhance interior spaces on larger projects in all states of Australia, and in the Middle East, such as:





Performing Arts Centres

Sports Complexes

School and University Lecture Theatres and Classrooms

Recording Studios Boardrooms

Interview Rooms

Sontext has close associations with major fit-out suppliers around the world, as well as with fabric and timber manufacturers.



This ensures a high level of support, service and product quality is forthcoming for projects of any size.