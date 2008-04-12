FSC Certified, Recycled and New Timber Products by Australian Recycled Timber
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Eco friendly, unique recycled timber products such as flooring, cladding, beams, bench tops, walkways, piers, decking and furniture
Overview
Description
Australian Recycled Timber specialises in recycled timber products, FSC certified timber and new timber products of the highest quality at a competitive price.
For over 20 years Australian Recycled Timber has expertly salvaged timbers from demolition sites, woolsheds and wharfs across the country. Their passion for quality is reflected within their timber products as they only hand select the best timbers available.
FSC certified reycled timber
Customised architectural timber products
Recycled timber products and new timber products
Recycled and new timber species Australian Recycled Timber commonly have in stock include:
For over 20 years Australian Recycled Timber has expertly salvaged timbers from demolition sites, woolsheds and wharfs across the country. Their passion for quality is reflected within their timber products as they only hand select the best timbers available.
FSC certified reycled timber
- Australian Recycled Timber are committed to their environment and procuring timbers from responsibly managed forests
- These timber products a FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) Chain of Custody certificate so to retain the paper trail from well managed forests to the end consumer
- Australian Recycled Timber believe FSC certification to be the strongest environmental accreditation in the world, as endorsed by NGOs such as Greenpeace and the World Wildlife Fund
Customised architectural timber products
The range of architectural timber products from Australian Recycled Timber includes:
- Timber Flooring (wide boards available)
- Timber Cladding
- Timber Decking
- Timber Posts and Timber Beams (large dimensions available)
- Timber Trusses
- Made to order timber furniture
Recycled timber products and new timber products
Recycled and new timber species Australian Recycled Timber commonly have in stock include:
- Messmate
- Jarrah
- Ironbark
- Spotted Gum
- Oregon
- American Oak
- Tallowood
- Blackbutt
- Sydney Blue Gum
- Turpentine
- Yellow Stringybark and more!
- Pacific Jarrah
- Tonka
- Plus certified recycled timbers