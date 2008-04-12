FSC Certified, Recycled and New Timber Products by Australian Recycled Timber

FSC certified reycled timber

Australian Recycled Timber are committed to their environment and procuring timbers from responsibly managed forests

These timber products a FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) Chain of Custody certificate so to retain the paper trail from well managed forests to the end consumer

Australian Recycled Timber believe FSC certification to be the strongest environmental accreditation in the world, as endorsed by NGOs such as Greenpeace and the World Wildlife Fund

Australian Recycled Timber specialises in recycled timber products, FSC certified timber and new timber products of the highest quality at a competitive price.For over 20 years Australian Recycled Timber has expertly salvaged timbers from demolition sites, woolsheds and wharfs across the country. Their passion for quality is reflected within their timber products as they only hand select the best timbers available.

Customised architectural timber products

The range of architectural timber products from Australian Recycled Timber includes:

Timber Flooring (wide boards available)

Timber Cladding

Timber Decking

Timber Posts and Timber Beams (large dimensions available)

Timber Trusses

Made to order timber furniture

Recycled timber products and new timber products

Messmate

Jarrah

Ironbark

Spotted Gum

Oregon

American Oak

Tallowood

Blackbutt

Sydney Blue Gum

Turpentine

Yellow Stringybark and more!

FSC certified species Australian Recycled Timber commonly have in stock include:

Pacific Jarrah

Tonka

Plus certified recycled timbers

Australian Recycled Timber have the in house technology available to manufacture products to your exact specification.Recycled and new timber species Australian Recycled Timber commonly have in stock include:Australian Recycled Timber offer an environmentally friendly alternative for your timber needs.